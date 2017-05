ചില അച്ഛന്മാര്‍ ഇങ്ങനെയാണ് !!! പൃഥ്വിരാജിന്റെ കങ്കാരു സിനിമപോലൊരു ജീവിത കഥ

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

If you want to help him,, Bank:Bank Of India Account holder name : Rehana Mohd Raees Shaikh Acc # : 010510410000136 IFSC Code : BKID0000105 https://t.co/LWDkYRsgdZ

Ths is heartbreaking.met Md.Saeed(9702098346) 2day in mumbai.Wife paralysed.Nobody to take care of his son.still fighting & driving auto. pic.twitter.com/EzlCFe5Bpn

Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 10:56 [IST]

A powerful photo of Versova autorickshaw driver Mohammad Saeed, 26, who lets his two-year-old son sleep on his lap while he works, recently went viral, resulting in donations pouring in for the family.