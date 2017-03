Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The RSS has begun shaping its offensive against the Left government in Kerala and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) accuses the TMC and the LDF-led Kerala government of perpetrating violence against Hindus in the states. In the 2016 assembly polls in the two states, the BJP won three seats in West Bengal and one, for the first time ever, in Kerala.