Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 17:51 [IST]

Once again, an Indian Muslim was asked to prove his loyalty towards the nation. After a journalist in Bihar complained about Bajrang Dal members who forced him to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', another Muslim youth from Hisar claimed that he was forced to raise 'Bharat Mata' slogans by the same organisation.