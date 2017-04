Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

#OPS camp leader says #Amma has come asking for justice. Note how the two lights symbol has been perched on #Jayalalithaa 's dummy body. pic.twitter.com/Sshl9UT6h8

English summary

The fight for the Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister seat is getting murkier day by day. However, it touched a new low today when the O Panneerselvam camp, which claims to be Amma’s true heir, paraded a dummy displaying her dead body in coffin while campaigning in Jayalalitha’s constituency RK Nagar.