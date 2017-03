Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

At a time when average internet speeds in India have reached 2.5 Mbps (megabits per second), Bengaluru-based Internet Service Provider (ISP) ACT Fibernet on Thursday announced the launch of 1Gbps (gigabits per second) wired broadband internet services in Hyderabad, making the City of Pearls' India's first Giga City'.