22 കാരന്റെ പിറന്നാള്‍ ആഘോഷം വൈറലായി !!! യുവാവിനെ തേടി പോലീസിന്റെ സമ്മാനം

Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 12:04 [IST]

he Hyderabad police arrested a 22-year-old man from the city on Monday, after a video he uploaded, where he fired multiple gunshots in the air, went viral.According to reports, the incident happened earlier this month on May 5, when Mirza Ibrahim was celebrating his birthday, and shot off celebratory rounds.Mirza was reported to be an MBA student and the video suggests that he fired around 12 shots from his revolver.