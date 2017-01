ഷോക്കിങ്!! പത്ത് വയസുകാരിയെ അമ്മ ജീവനോടെ ചുട്ടെരിച്ചു; കാരണം കേട്ടാല്‍ ഞെട്ടും

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

In a shocking incident, a mother set her 10-year-old daughter ablaze in Shadnagar on Friday night. The provocation was that the child, Dubba Radhika, spilled flour on the ground after her mother told her to fetch it from a shop for making chapatis.Radhika suffered more than 70 per cent burns and is hospitalised in a critical condition. Police registered an attempt-to-murder case on the mother, Swarupa. Radhika is the first child of her parents, Dubba Chennaiah and Swarupa, residents of Chintagudem of Farooq-nagar mandal in Ranga Reddy district.