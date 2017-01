Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 12:03 [IST]

University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Prof. Appa Rao Podile, who was embroiled in a controversy and later cleared of allegations in the Rohith Vemula suicide case, received the “Millennium Plaque of Honour” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.