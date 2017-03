Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

An Indian soldier, who was returned by Pakistan after holding him captive for four months said he often prayed for death while being tortured in their custody. “I was assaulted. I told them: Kill me. I realised that this was the end of the road for me,” Chandu Babulal Chavan, who was handed over to India on January 21, said on Friday in conversation with a Marathi channel.