English summary

Nearly half of the 18 lakh people under the I-T scanner for suspicious bank deposits post demonetisation have been put in the 'doubtful' category, but action against them will follow only after the new tax amnesty scheme ends on March 31. Under 'Operation Clean Money', the I-T department had sent SMS and e-mails to 18 lakh people, who according to its data analysis had made suspicious deposits of over Rs 5 lakh during the 50-day window provided to get rid of old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes following the demonetisation decision announced on November 8. They were asked to clarify on the deposits and their source by February 15.