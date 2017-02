Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

A senior IAS officer from Chhattisgarh, BL Aggarwal, has been arrested for allegedly paying a bribe of Rs. 1.5 crore to fix a case against him. The case - of him allegedly accepting 45 lakhs as bribe - is around 10 years old and is being heard at Chhattisgarh, said officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI.