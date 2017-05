Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Saturday, May 27, 2017, 14:36 [IST]

English summary

Soon after security forces killed Hizbul Mujahideen leader Sabzar Ahmad on Saturday morning, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government decided to again cut mobile internet services in the state, a mere 12-odd hours after an earlier month-long internet ban had ended.