ജിഎസ്ടി മീറ്റ് ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിൽ: സർക്കാര്‍ നൽകുന്നത് ശക്തമായ സന്ദേശം, യോഗം അതീവസുരക്ഷയില്‍

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 11:34 [IST]

English summary

The Finance Ministers of 29 states and three union territories and union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be in Jammu and Kashmir capital Srinagar today for the final meet before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout on July 1. The choice of the venue for this all important meet is being viewed as a political statement by the government as it comes in the backdrop of a restive Valley, marked by violence and protests in recent months.