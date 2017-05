Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 15:01 [IST]

A human pin cushion, that’s what Badrilal Meena of Rajasthan has turned into.The 56-year-old railway employee has 75 stationery pins embedded deep under the skin of his neck, forearms and legs, a case doctors are finding it hard to pin down.