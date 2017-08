സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യ ദിനത്തില്‍ മോദി പട്ടങ്ങള്‍ ആകാശം കയ്യടക്കും: ബാഹുബലിയും നോട്ട് നിരോധനവും താരങ്ങള്‍

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The skies of Kanpur will be colourfully decked out this year with kites sporting images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These kites also carry captions like Mahanayak and Acche din, as per ANI. In old Delhi, Lal Kuan, the city’s biggest kites wholesale market, vendors said after demonetisation Modi-printed kites with new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 on them ruled the market.