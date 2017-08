Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The Indian solar market added 1,869 MW capacity in April-June quarter taking the installations to 4,765 MW during H1 of 2017, a recent survey said. According to a study conducted by Mercom India Research, the total capacity added in the first half (January-June 2017) of this year has surpassed the total capacity addition in 2016 which stood at 4,313 MW and is likely to reach 10.5 GW by the end-2017.