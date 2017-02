Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Who will be India's next President? Initial discussions in the BJP have catapulted veteran party leader Murli Manohar Joshi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as top favourites. Informed sources, however, say the names of two other women politicians are also doing the rounds -- Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu.