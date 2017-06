പാക് അധീന കാശ്മീർ ഇന്ത്യ വീണ്ടെടുക്കണം!!ഭീകരരെ മുഴുവൻ നശിപ്പിക്കണമെന്നു ബാബാ രാംദേവ്!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Sunday, June 11, 2017

Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday said that India should immediately reclaim Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as it was the root cause of all the problems from Pakistan.All the problems emanating from Pakistan is because of PoK and hence India should immediately reclaim PoK, he said.