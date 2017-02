Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 15:16 [IST]

English summary

India has warned Myanmar that Pakistan-based militants were exploiting radicalisation among the Rohingya community, which posed a security risk to both the countries as well as the region, sources told. India asked Myanmar to find a political solution to defuse the “ticking bomb”, citing information that the radicals among the minority ethnic community were being abetted by outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba.