Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 10:12 [IST]

English summary

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said the Indian government will file a mercy petition on behalf of the family members of two men from Tamil Nadu who were sentenced to death by Qatar's Supreme Court last year. The Minister, who had sought a report from the Indian Ambassador in Qatar on Saturday, said the Embassy has requested the Tamil Nadu government to help in filing the mercy plea for Alagappa Subramaniam and Chelladurai Perumal who are accused of killing an elderly woman in the Gulf country.