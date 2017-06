ഐഎസ്ആർഒ വാർത്താവിനിമയ ഉപഗ്രഹമായ ജിസാറ്റ് 17 വിജയകരമായി വിക്ഷേപിച്ചു!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

India's Latest Communication Satellite GSAT-17 Launched From French GuianaThis is the third satellite launch by ISRO this month.All India | Press Trust of India | Updated: June 29, 2017 04:59 IST India's Latest Communication Satellite GSAT-17 Launched From French GuianaGSAT-17 is expected to strengthen ISRO's current fleet of 17 India's latest communication satellite GSAT-17 was successfully launched today by a heavy duty rocket of Arianespace from the spaceport of Kourou in French Guiana.