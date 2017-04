ധോല-സാദിയ പാലം ഉദ്ഘാടനത്തിന് തയ്യാറെടുക്കുന്നു; പ്രത്യേകതകള്‍ കേട്ടാല്‍ ഞെട്ടും!! വമ്പന്‍ നീളം...

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Saturday, April 15, 2017, 16:28 [IST]

India's longest bridge, over nine kilometres long, is likely to be inaugurated a year from now in Assam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An invite was presented to him this week by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The BJP won Assam from the Congress last year, becoming the first of the eight northeastern states to be controlled by the party.