യൗവ്വനം തിളച്ചുമറയുന്നു; മുമ്പില്ലാത്ത വിധം, കശ്മീര്‍ ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് നഷ്ടമാകുമെന്ന് മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday warned India it’s “losing Kashmir”. In an interview with India Today, Abdullah, who is contesting by-polls in Srinagar, urged India and Pakistan to hold talks to combat terrorism. “Whether you like it or not, you have to talk to Pakistan. If you want to beat the threat of terrorists, then you better start talking now,” he warned the Indian government.