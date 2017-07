മിന്നലാക്രമണത്തിന് പ്രേരിപ്പിച്ചത് മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകന്റെ പരിഹാസം!! പരീക്കറിന്റെ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തൽ!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Saturday, July 1, 2017, 13:06 [IST]

English summary

Former defence minister Manohar Parrikar said on Friday an “insulting” question by a television anchor to Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore after the 2015 anti- insurgency operation along the Myanmar border prompted him to plan last year’s ‘surgical strikes’ in PoK.