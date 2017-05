സഹരൺപൂര്‍ കലാപം: യോഗിയോട് കളിച്ചാൽ പണി പോവും, നാല് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർക്ക് സസ്പെൻഷന്‍, കൂട്ട അറസ്റ്റും

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Thursday, May 25, 2017

The Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh has removed two top police officers and a top bureaucrat of Saharanpur, the western UP town where there have been several clashes this month between Dalit and Rajput groups. A Dalit man was killed and about 20 people were injured in violence on Tuesday after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati held a rally in Shabbirpur, a village where one person had died in caste clashes earlier this month.