Story first published: Sunday, March 12, 2017, 15:07 [IST]

Three months after a special court rejected National Investigation Agency's application seeking a lie- detector test on Zakir Naik-led Islamic Research Foundation's (IRF) guest relationship manager Arshi Qureshi, a copy of the chargesheet says that he had influenced youths from Kerala to join ISIS.