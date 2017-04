Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Saturday, April 22, 2017, 12:40 [IST]

English summary

Is Rajinikanth the next President of India? Several circles in both Delhi and Tamil Nadu is abuzz with the news that the the super-star also known as Rajini will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice for the post of president. The Modi sarkar likes to throw in surprises and like the way A B Vajpayee made A P J Abdul Kalam President, this time too India will be in for a surprise.