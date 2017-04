ജനാധിപത്യത്തിന്റെ ആണിക്കല്ലിളകി; കശ്മീര്‍ കൈവിട്ടുപോയി, തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ സംഭവിച്ചത്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

On Thursday, repolling in 38 booths for Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency saw an abysmally low turnout at 1.4 percent till 12 pm. The repoll was ordered in Chadoora, Chrar-e-Sharief, Khansahib and Beerwah areas in Budgam after widespread street protests on Sunday killed eight people and saw only 7.4 percent turnout.