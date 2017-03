'തല്ലിയപ്പോള്‍ നാട് വിട്ട് പോയവന്‍, രാജ്യദ്രോഹിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം സ്വീകരിക്കില്ല': സെയ്ഫുള്ളയുടെ പിതാവ്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The father of the suspected ISIS operative who was killed in Lucknow in an operation by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad, refused to accept his body, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. Saying that it is not in the “country’s interest”, he said the family wouldn’t accept the body of an “anti-national”. “Two months back he left home after I beat him up for not working. He called last Monday saying he’s going to Saudi,” Sartaj, the father of the suspect said.