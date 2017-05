Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

At 4.57 pm on Thursday, ISRO’s GSLV-F09, carrying the South Asia Satellite (GSAT-9), was launched from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The Rs 235-crore satellite, funded entirely by India, will improve disaster and telecommunication links between six south Asian countries.