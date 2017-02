Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

72-year-old Italian woman, who claims to be a staunch devotee of Saibaba, has donated a gold crown worth about Rs 28 lakh to the famous temple here. Selini Doloras alias Sai Durga yesterday donated the gold crown, weighing around 855 gms and studded with gems, to the temple, Shri Saibaba Sansthan trustee Sachin Tambe said.