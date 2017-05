Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Monday, May 8, 2017, 12:42 [IST]

Clashes erupted between security forces and school students on Monday after they took out a protest march in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district against the alleged highhandedness of security personnel, the police said. The march, which was taken out in Tral area, 35 kms from here, was stopped by the security forces.