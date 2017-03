Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Friday, March 3, 2017

Militants attacked security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning. According to initial reports, unspecified number of militants hurled grenade at a police party located in Pulwama's Muran Chowk. Huge explosion was heard near Muran Chowk.