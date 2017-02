'താങ്കളുടെ മനസ്സ് ആരാണ് മലിനീകരിച്ചതെന്ന് എനിക്കറിയാം'; കിരണ്‍ റിജിജുവിനെതിരെ ജാവേദ് അക്തര്‍

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Noted lyricist Javed Akhtar Tuesday responded to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju’s rhetorical question on Gurmehar Kaur, the daughter of a slain Army officer, saying, “I know who is polluting your mind.” Without directly referring to Rijiju, Akhtar tweeted, “I don’t know about her but Mr Minister I know who is polluting your mind.”