Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

In a major development, Tamil Nadu Police on Monday permitted former chief minister O Panneerselvam for fasting in the capital. The police has allocated Rajarathinam Stadium for holding the fast. The permission comes after the Tamil Nadu government made Jayalalithaa’s health reports public. The reports contained all documents related to Jayalalithaa’s treatment after her cardiac arrest to her last breath. O Panneerselvam faction is planning a statewide protest on March 8 to protest alleged negligence in the treatment of J. Jayalalitha.