അദ്വാനിയെയും ജോഷിയെയും തഴഞ്ഞു; ഉത്തര്‍ പ്രദേശില്‍ മോദി തന്നെ താരം, കൂടെ കേന്ദ്ര മന്ത്രിമാരും

English summary

With PM Narendra Modi as its prime poll mascot, BJP has named 17 union ministers, including home minister Rajnath Singh and Hindutva firebrand Adityanath while skipping veterans like LK Advani and MM Joshi for the Uttar Pradesh election campaign. The assembly election beginning February 11 will stretch all the way to March 8 and BJP is gearing up for a sustained election campaign going by the list of premier campaigners it has handed to the Election Commission.