Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

On Thursday, the Justice SN Dhingra Commission concluded that businessman, son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and brother-in-law of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra made illegal profits of Rs 50.5 crore from a land deal in Haryana in 2008 without spending a single penny. The Economic Times reported that the commission's report has demanded an inquiry into the properties bought by Vadra.