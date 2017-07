സിനിമാക്കഥ മോഷണം!!! കോടതിയിൽ വിശദീകരണം നൽകാൻ സ്റ്റൈയിൽ മന്നന് ഒരാഴ്ച സമയം!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Thursday, July 13, 2017, 12:37 [IST]

A city court on Wednesday gave one more week to superstar Rajinikanth to file his reply in a case filed against his upcoming film 'Kaala', which is being directed by Pa Ranjith. When the case by Rajasekaran, alleging that the story of Kaala was his, came up for hearing before fourth additional city civil court, judge Ilangovan wanted to know the response of Rajinikanth, Ranjith and the film's producer Dhanush.