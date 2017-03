Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

There has been a sudden and worrisome increase in the number of H1N1 cases in Karnataka from February 24, with at least 274 persons testing positive for the disease. The spike in the cases was for the observed period of February 24 to March 2. The state has recorded seven deaths since January.