ഭട്ടിനെ അറസ്റ്റു ചെയ്താൽ കർണ്ണാടക കത്തും!!! സർക്കാരിന് മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി ബിജെപി!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Friday, July 14, 2017, 14:12 [IST]

English summary

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa dared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to go ahead and arrest an influential RSS leader in coastal Karnataka at his own peril.Yeddyurappa, who was speaking at a BJP protest meet in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday, warned Siddaramaiah that if RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat is arrested in any of the cases filed against him, all RSS workers would hit the streets and the “fire would engulf the whole state.”