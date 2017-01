ചൈനക്കും പാകിസ്താനും നെഞ്ചിടിപ്പ് കൂടും, ഇന്ത്യക്കിനി ഖന്തേരി കരുത്ത്, എല്ലാം നിഷ്പ്രഭമാക്കും

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Khanderi, the second Kalvari class Scorpene submarine, was launched into water - or 'undocked' - by the Union minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre at the Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) today. The submarine will undergo rigorous tests and trials on the surface and underwater before it is commissioned into the Indian Navy as "INS Khanderi" at the end of the year in December.