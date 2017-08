സ്ത്രീസുരക്ഷ.. രാത്രി വേഷം മാറി കിരൺ ബേദി.. സംഗതി കൊള്ളാം, പക്ഷേ ഹെൽമറ്റെവിടെ എന്ന് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയ!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

A clip of Night Round done 'incognito' to check how safe was it for women++during late night hours. Helped identify areas for improvement.. pic.twitter.com/1BeMsL1JQX

English summary

Ponducherry 's Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi went undercover to check the security of women in the Union Territory in night. She secretly roam around Ponducherry on scooter and hid her face with scarf. She later posted the video on her official twitter handle.