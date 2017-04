Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Sunday, April 23, 2017, 14:22 [IST]

Digital identities of more than a million citizens have been compromised by a programming error on a website maintained by the Jharkhand Directorate of Social Security. The glitch revealed the names, addresses, Aadhaar numbers and bank account details of the beneficiaries of Jharkhand’s old age pension scheme.