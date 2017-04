Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

“Abhi to yeh trailer hai… puri picture baki hai [this is just a trailer, the complete picture is yet to come],” said Tej Pratap Yadav, Bihar Health Minister and elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad. Tej Paratap announced the formation of the Dharmanirpeksha (Secular) Sevak Sangh (DSS), a youth organisation, to counter the RSS and its communal agenda.