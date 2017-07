Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 9:52 [IST]

English summary

A manhunt has been launched for Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mohammad Abu Ismail believed to have carried out Monday's attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir that killed seven people. It was one of the deadliest attacks by the 26-year-old terrorist who had been operating in south Kashmir.