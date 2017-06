അങ്ങനെ തകർക്കാൻ കഴിയില്ല!!! നേർക്കു നേർ ഇരിക്കാൻ തയ്യറാണോ!!! മോദിയെ വെല്ലുവിളിച്ച് ചാനൽ അവതാരകൻ!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 12:24 [IST]

English summary

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday carried out raids at the residences of Prannoy Roy, Co-founder and Executive Co-Chairperson of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV). Reportedly, the agency has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing losses of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank. The searches were carried out at four places in the national capital and Dehradun.