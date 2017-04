പ്രണയം ബോംബല്ല, അണുബോംബാണ്; കൊന്നത് ലക്ഷത്തിലധികം പേരെ, ഭീകരവാദികള്‍ പോലും ഞെട്ടും

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Terror casualties may make more headlines but in the past 15 years alone, love has killed more people than terror attacks. Between 2001 and 2015, love was the officially recorded reason for 38,585 murders and culpable homicide cases. Government records also link it with 79,189 suicides. Further, 2.6 lakh kidnapping cases were also filed in this period where marriage was mentioned as the motive of 'abducting' women.