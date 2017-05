ഉമർ ഫയാസിനെ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയി വധിച്ചത് ഹിസ്ബുൾ മുജാഹിദ്ദീന്‍: മൂന്ന് പേരെ തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞു, അറസ്റ്റ്!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Friday, May 12, 2017, 9:18 [IST]

English summary

ammu and Kashmir police achieved a major breakthrough on Thursday after they identified the three Hizbul Mujahedeen terrorists who had used one of the INSAS rifles snatched from the cops to kill the 22-year-old army officer Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz in Shopian.