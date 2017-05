Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Man thrashed allegedly by cow vigilantes in Ujjain; police arrested four people, search for others underway pic.twitter.com/UqO7pRqyqy

English summary

A youth was beaten by a group of gau rakshaks, or self-proclaimed cow vigilantes, in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Saturday for allegedly having cut a cow’s tail.