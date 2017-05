Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 12:23 [IST]

English summary

Madhya Pradesh: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 14-year-old girl’s autopsy was surprisingly conducted in the open after she died of electrocution in the Narsinghpur region. When the doctor who performed the autopsy was confronted, he said the hospital had no other choice as the mortuary was full, as a dead calf was in the room.